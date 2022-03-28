 Skip to main content
All southbound lanes on US 51 at Halvorson Road in Stoughton reopened following crash

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes on US Highway 51 at Halvorson Road are now open, per the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- All southbound lanes on US Highway 51 at Halvorson Road in Stoughton were closed Monday evening due to a crash.

According to Dane County Communications, the call reporting the crash first came in at 5:06 p.m. Stoughton fire and EMS crews responded to the scene, along with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, there are no reports as to the number of cars involved or whether anyone was hurt. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the lanes may remain closed for up to two hours.

