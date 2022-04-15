Alumni donate $10 million to UW-Platteville Foundation for new scholarship

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) — The UW-Platteville Foundation got a donation from the family of an alumnus to build a new scholarship program Friday.
According to a news release from UW-Platteville Public Relations, Todd and Susan Johnson offered the university $10 million to launch a new scholarship fund. The Capstan Scholarship Program, named after the company Todd Johnson runs as CEO, was announced at a ceremony on campus Friday.
Todd Johnson graduated from UW-Platteville in 1981 with a degree in engineering and management. He and his wife are both members of the 1866 Cornerstone Society, a UW-Platteville alumni organization made up of members who have all donated or pledged to donate at least $25,000 in their lifetimes.
"This prestigious scholarship program will allow students to graduate debt free, offering students scholarships of full tuition, room and board, renewable for four years," UW-Platteville announced in the release.