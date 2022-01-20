American Family announces $2.5 million for Center for Black Excellence and Culture

MADISON (WKOW) -- American Family Insurance announced a $2.5 million investment in the Center for Black Excellence and Culture Thursday, bringing the project closer to meeting its 2023 opening goal.
According to a news release from American Family spokesperson Janet Masters, the Center has raised $7.5 million in funding in the last 30 days alone. The 65,000 square foot complex "will focus on the areas of health and wellness, leadership and innovation, performing and arts visuals, and youth and families," Masters said in the release.
The Center is the brainchild of CEO Dr. Alex Gee, lifelong Madison resident and pastor at Fountain of Life Church. He is also the CEO of the Nehemiah Center of Urban Leadership and hosts the Black Like Me podcast.
"Corporate gifts like American Family Insurance’s communicate that the larger community recognizes the tremendous economic benefit that a Black cultural home means for the entire community and region," Gee said in the release.
“We want this investment to inspire and encourage others to take part in making The Center a reality, and Madison a city that is welcoming to everyone," American Family CEO Bill Westrate said in the release.