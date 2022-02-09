American Family Insurance group increasing minimum wage

MADISON (WKOW) — For the second time in as many years, American Family Insurance group is raising the minimum wage across the company.
According to a news release from American Family Insurance spokesperson Janet Masters, all employees will earn at least $23 an hour, starting in July. The adjustment will mean raises for more than 2,000 of the 13,200 employees across five different companies.
“This increase recognizes the importance of having top talent to provide exceptional service to our customers, while helping employees develop successful careers here," American Family Insurance chief people officer Tracy Schweitzer said in the release.
The company had previously raised minimum wage to $20 an hour in January 2020. Masters states the raises are meant to bring in and retain top talent, as well as providing the best possible customer service.
“We believe by investing in our employees, we’re investing in our communities. And helping build strong individuals and communities is a core value of American Family Insurance group,” Schweitzer said in the release.