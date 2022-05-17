AmFam Champ celebrity foursome returns with Favre, North facing Inkster, Jeter

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marking its return to the event, the 2022 American Family Insurance Championship celebrity foursome will feature Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, former New York Yankee Derek Jeter, and newcomer Juli Inkster, an LPGA hall of famer. The group will join tournament host Andy North.
“It’s an honor to have Juli as our first LPGA player in the Celebrity Foursome,” said North. “You can bet she’ll bring her game and competitive fire, just like Derek, but Brett and I will be ready. It will be spirited and entertaining, and all of it focused on raising money for charity.”
Inskter is a 31-time winner on the LPGA Tour and won seven majors.
Favre will be making his fourth appearance while Jeter will make his third.
After the final group of tournament play on Saturday, June 11, the celebrities will play a nine-hole exhibition round for charity. The foursome is expected to tee off at approximately 2 p.m.