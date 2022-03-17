Ask a Doctor: Kids and stomach flu

MADISON (WKOW) -- As COVID cases continue to decline in the community, local pediatricians say they are seeing an increase in cases of stomach flu.
"Contrary to flu being in the name, it is not caused by influenza," said UW Health's Dr. Kathryn Less. "It's typically caused by several different kinds of viruses that cause some irritation to the lining of the G.I. tract that can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea."
When it comes to children, doctors say parents need to be extra vigilant because kids are notorious for getting into everything, and stomach flu can be a little hardier than your average virus.
"Sometimes hand sanitizer alone doesn't kill the virus," said Dr. Less. "So making sure you're doing really good hand hygiene: Washing hands with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom changing diapers, or anytime you're going to be handling food."
When children don't feel well, drinking or eating isn't at the top of their priority list, when it comes to treatment at home, doctors say it's all about supportive care.
"The best way to try and keep fluids down when you have an upset stomach is to do small volumes of fluid frequently, rather than trying to have them guzzle a bunch of fluid all at once because then they're more likely to vomit at that point," said Dr. Less.
As always, if you have questions, talk to your doctor.