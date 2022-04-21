Ask a Doctor: Lawn mower safety and children

MADISON (WKOW) — As the weather warms up, many take pride in how presentable their yards look. One way to do that is to mow more often, but if you have little ones around, that machine can pose some major safety risks.
Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with UW Health Kids, joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team Thursday morning with some ways to keep everyone safe.
"Every year thousands of children in the United States are treated for lawn mower-related injuries," said Dr. Kuehnel. "Common injuries include: cuts to fingertips, hands, and feet or fractures or breaks of arms, and legs.
Kids are notorious for being curious, so doctors say be extra vigilant when mowing the lawn. Dr. Kuehnel says follow these tips:
- Know where your kids are: Don’t start mowing until you know where all kids are and if able, it’s best for children to remain inside until the mowing is over.
- Designate a supervisor: If kids are outside, an adult should be designated a supervisor to make sure kids are staying out of harms way.
- Never allow a child to ride as a passenger on a riding lawn mower – this can be an especially tough one since so many kids want to ‘ride on the mower with daddy’, but it’s really just not worth the risk
- Teach children that lawn mowers are not toys.
Lawn mowing can also be a great chore for older kids, but they, too, need to be careful, no matter the type of mower they use.
Push Mowers:
"In general I would recommend a child be at least 12 years old before using a push mower," said Dr. Kuehnel. "Additionally, it is always important to give very clear instructions with a tutorial to your child prior to using. I would include safety tips such as not going over rocky areas for risk of shooting out a stone, not mowing on areas that have a steep slope, and never use their hands or a stick if plugged – encourage them to find an adult to help."
Riding Mowers:
"I would recommend a child be at least 16 years of age when using a riding lawn mower," said Dr. Kuehnel. "Similar to push mowers, it’s equally important to assure clear instructions and tutorial has been given."
And doctors say, don't forget the right kind of clothing.
"It is always important to wear closed toed shoes when mowing, and with push mowers, I would additionally consider pants given that items on the ground or in the grass could be ejected from the mower and these items will help project you from injury," said Dr. Kuehnel.