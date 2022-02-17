Ask a Doctor: Mental health issues spiking in children

MADISON (WKOW) — As many people know, there has been a spike in mental health cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, it's not just adults feeling the burden.
Dr. Mala Mathur from UW Health sat down with the Wake Up Wisconsin team for this week's segment of 'Ask a Doctor' to talk more about children being affected by mental health issues.
"It's really affected their schooling," Dr. Mathur said. "Most were virtual last year and many fear that will happen again. It's interrupted sports and other activities that children participated in and really altered milestone celebrations like birthdays, graduation and prom."
Dr. Mathur says another reason children are struggling is because of the anxiety surrounding getting or passing the virus along to loved ones. However, there are things that we can do to help mitigate the stress and anxiety that children are facing.
"Connect with your child," said Dr. Mathur. "So setting aside one-on-one time without screens 10 minutes a day makes a big impact. Also helping manage their fears, really talking to them. Practicing deep breathing and muscle relaxation. Using mindfulness can be helpful and really building healthy habits."
Doctors also say eating healthy foods, getting plenty of sleep, limiting screen time and being outside in nature can really make a difference. But what if your child's anxiety doesn't go away or gets worse?
"Get back in touch with your doctor and also consider looping in your teacher or guidance counselor at your school, so you can try to develop a plan to help manage your child's anxiety," Mathur said.