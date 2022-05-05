Ask a Doctor: Next steps in Moderna pediatric vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the country waits for the approval of the emergency use authorization of Moderna's pediatric vaccine, there are still plenty of questions.
Doctor Joe McBride from U-W Health joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team Thursday morning to break things down.
Health experts say there's been a delay in getting the vaccine out to those who are 5-years-old and younger.
"The main issues are the same issues we think about anytime a new vaccine or medication comes out," said Dr. McBride. "It's safety and efficacy."
And what's even more of a challenge?
"Now we're putting out the same vaccine that we started this process with a year and a half, two years ago, said Dr. McBride. "Omicron, along with different variants that we see currently are just less effective on this vaccine."
Because the younger population is so vulnerable, doctors say safety issues need to be top-of-mind. And that's why these vaccine doses are much smaller for little ones compared to adults.
"The smaller dose is designed to have fewer side effects, less toxicity," said Dr. McBride. "Then there's also the sacrifice of 'is it going to be as effective?' And that's what we're really trying to tease out. And it's not an easy question to answer."
Any parent will tell you, their child's safety and well-being always come first, but when there are so many unanswered questions surrounding vaccines, it's easy to have some doubt.
"If you do have a child that has an immune deficiency, it's going to be really important to make sure that they're wearing masks, doing the same kind of social distancing, things that we've been doing this whole time in the pandemic," said Dr. McBride.
So, hold tight. Doctors say the last thing we want to do is rush and give out a vaccine that's not effective or safe.