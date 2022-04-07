Ask a Doctor: Protecting your children from accidental poisonings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Each year, hundreds of children end up in the hospital with a case of unintentional poisoning, and a lot of it comes from medications and supplements that are left out. Not to mention, children are naturally curious creatures who love to explore their world. So keeping medications out of arms reach is crucial.
"Cabinets that are higher up with child locks, or if you don't have higher up cabinets, drawers, making sure that the safety locks are in place," said Dr. Kathryn Less, UW Health.
It's also no secret that when you've got kids around, there's bound to be some level of chaos. But doctors say don't let your need for organization cloud your judgement.
"The area that we often see issues come up with is when people are moving the medicines out of the label packages into kind of pill storage containers, Ziploc bags to put in purses, or backpacks," said Dr. Less.
So let's say you've done all that: The meds are out of reach and they're in their original packaging, but somehow your child still gets into something. What's next? Start with poison control.
"Having it in your cell phone is a great place to keep it because everybody has their phone close by," said Dr. Less. "I also think that having it posted up on the refrigerator with a magnet is great. That way if you have a babysitter over, maybe a different caregiver, it's an easily accessible number."
