Ask a Doctor: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday morning, Dr. Joe McBride from UW-Health joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to talk more about COVID-19 and what to do if you test positive.
Doctors say when a person gets diagnosed with Coronavirus, the first things to consider are the age of the individual and what their other medical problems are.
"If they are a young person under the age of 12, with minimal medical problems, there's really not much to do, Dr. McBride said. "You're certainly welcome to notify your doctor that there's the diagnosis, but isolate and symptom management would really be the best. If you're a person who's above the age of 12, and especially with someone with other medical risk factors, then you should certainly reach out to your health care provider because you might be a candidate for some early treatments.
Doctors also say isolation recommendations has been ever-changing throughout this pandemic.
"Currently, the recommendations are that after a positive test, an individual should isolate first for the first five days really at home with no contact," Dr. McBride said. "Days, six to 10 they can venture outside their house, but mask use is so important and they need to be using a well fitting mask during those timeframes.