Authorities identify Evansville man who died in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man who died in a crash in Rock County Sunday.

The office identifies him as Bradley Shoemaker, 66, of Evansville.

Shoemaker was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, located at the intersection of State Highway 14 and County Road H. The medical examiner's office said preliminary results of an examination confirm he died of injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Shoemaker hit a car that had entered the intersection into oncoming traffic.