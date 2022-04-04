Authorities identify man killed in Albany crash

TOWN OF ALBANY (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office released the name of a man killed in a March 31 crash on State Hwy 104 Monday.
According to a news release from Green County Sheriff's Lieutenant Cody Kanable, Jacob Riley, 25, of Brodhead was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Janesville following the crash. Riley had been driving northbound on 104 when he lost control due to poor road conditions, crossed the centerline and crashed into a Freightliner straight truck.
Riley was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and his airbags failed to deploy in the crash. The truck driver was injured as well, but he is expected to make a full recovery.