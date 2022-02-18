 Skip to main content
Authorities identify man killed in Rutland crash Thursday

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man who died in a crash Thursday on State Highway 14 in the town of Rutland.

According to a news release from Medical's Examiner's Office director of operations Suzanne Eskola, Lars Otterson, 41, of Evansville died at the scene of the crash on STH 14 south of Waterman Road.

Authorities first responded to the scene at 7:31 a.m. Thursday. They kept the highway closed in both directions for more than five hours to provide medical treatment and investigate the crash.

A preliminary investigation showed Otterson died as a result of his injuries from the crash, but his death and the crash as a whole are still under investigation by the Medical's Examiner's Office and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Otterson left behind a spouse and three children, and a GoFundMe has been posted to help his family through this difficult time.

