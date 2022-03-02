 Skip to main content
Authorities identify man killed in Tuesday tree trimming accident

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man killed in a Tuesday tree trimming accident.

According to a release from the DCME, Dustin Gurney, 38, of Janesville died at the scene Tuesday.

According to an Madison Police Department incident report after a power line snapped and came into contact with the truck Gurney was leaning on.

According to MPD, the incident happened at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of West Broadway and Hoboken Road. A worker was trimming trees when a branch got stuck on a power line. While dislodging the branch, the power line snapped and swung down into the truck, electrocuting Gurney.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Gurney died as a result of his injuries at the scene. His death is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and DCME.

