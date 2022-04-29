Back-to-back picks send Badgers to Chiefs, Rams

LAS VEGAS (WKOW) -- Two Badgers players were drafted back-to-back in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.
The Kansas City Chiefs selected linebacker Leo Chenal with overall pick number 103.
The 6'3", 250-pounder became known nationally last season as he finished with 18.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks.
Chenal ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the combine and registered a 40.5-inch vertical.
One pick later, the defending NFL Champions Los Angles Rams selected guard Logan Bruss.
He started nine games at right tackle last season but opted out of the bowl game to get healthy. The 6'5", 309-pounder didn't give up a sack all season and his known for his versatility.
Bruss ran a 5.32-second 40-yard dash at the combine and registered a 31-inch vertical.
Bruss is now the third former Badgers offensive lineman on the Rams. He joins Rob Havenstein and David Edwards.
Chenal and Bruss were the first Badgers to be drafted in 2022.