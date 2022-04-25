Badger lineman Josh Seltzner hopes to receive the call on draft day

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Columbus native Josh Seltzner's has had quite the journey during his college football career. He committed as a walk-on, earned a scholarship, and left as an All-Big Ten offensive lineman.
Now, he's focusing on the NFL Draft and admits that the anticipation leading up to the weekend is building up.
"I'm hoping to be fairly relaxed but I'm feeling there probably be a little bit of nerves just hanging by the phone waiting for it to ring and picking up whoever it is," said Seltzner.
While his nerves increase, the lineman's draft stock is also seeing a timely uptick.
"The Lions, Ravens, and Rams have all been interested which has been really cool. [Other NFL teams] were calling to update my draft day information so they have the number to reach me at."
Seltzner strung together impressive Pro Day numbers back in March. After scouts gave him some homework, he's been hammering away.
"The biggest thing for me was working on my flexibility and helping with that will be core strength too, so whatever team gives me an opportunity is going to get a worker who was very appreciative and I'm going to show them by working my butt off."
A call to the league would also hit home.
"To be able to put Columbus, Wisconsin on a larger stage would be great because I'm very appreciative of the way they helped me to become a better athlete and a better student. That was how the opportunity at Wisconsin was created and that's why I'm here today."
The NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 and will be broadcasted on WKOW.