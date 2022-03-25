Badger Road drop-off site to close Friday through at least April 2023

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison will close down the Streets Division drop-off site at 1501 West Badger Road for construction Friday.
According to a news release from the City of Madison, the site will remain closed through at least April 2023. The Streets Division office on-site will stay open, but Madison residents will not have access to the drop-off area during construction.
All drop-off services currently offered at the Badger Road site will move to 402 South Point Road, which is set to open for residents March 29. If you are dropping off items that require a recycling fee, you can use the city's online work order system to pay in advance. There will not be a way to pay fees in person at the South Point Road location.
Additionally, another drop-off site will open at 121 East Olin Avenue April 4, open only during evenings and weekends. The Olin location will close for the winter of 2022-23, while the South Point Road location will remain open.
The construction project at the Badger Road location will demolish and rebuild the salt storage facilities on-site.