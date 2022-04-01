Badgers' Davison teases one last year in Madison in April Fools' video

MADISON (WKOW) -- After an illustrious career with the Wisconsin Badgers, senior guard Brad Davison gave fans one last joke on the way out the door.
The UW Basketball twitter account posted Friday morning that Davison would return for a sixth season in cardinal and white, much to the surprise of some Badger fans in the replies.
"Brad has always said he wants to squeeze every drop out of the college experience and I guess he wasn't kidding. We've never had a player go through three Senior Days," head coach Greg Gard "said" in the fake article referencing Davison's imaginary NCAA medical hardship exemption.
In a video posted later Friday morning, Davison bid farewell to the UW program he'd played in for five seasons, starting 157 games and setting the school record for threes made in a career. His announcement came just a day after teammate Johnny Davis declared for the NBA Draft.
"I wish I could come back to try and win another Big Ten title for our program. The best is yet to come for this Badger program under Greg Gard," Davison said.
Davison has not made any announcements about whether he will pursue a professional career, be it in the US or abroad.