Badgers set up events leading into tournament opener in Milwaukee Friday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- With the Badgers team set to kick off their NCAA Tournament journey against Colgate Friday, Wisconsin Athletics set up several events for fans to enjoy beforehand.
The Badgers tip off at 8:50 at the Fiserv Forum. This year's tournament marks the first games played at Fiserv Forum. The tournament did come to Milwaukee in 2017, but games were played at the Bradley Center.
Wisconsin has set up several events for fans to enjoy, starting with an open practice at the Fiserv Forum Thursday afternoon at Fiserv. Fans can come from 4:10 to 4:50 to see the players prepare for Colgate, with the UW Band, Spirit Squad and Bucky Badger himself will be there.
Right after the open practice, the team will host a happy hour at the Good City Brewing Company in the Deer District. Milwaukee's own THE GAME (1070 AM) will be there to broadcast live.
Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red and tweet out #OnWisconsin to show their support. The Badgers will also host a pep rally at the "Gameday Headquarters," located at the Punch Bowl Social in the Deer District. UW Credit Union will sponsor giveaways starting at 4 p.m.