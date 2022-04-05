Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter receives $50,000 donation from SSM Health

BARABOO (WKOW) -- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo announced a $50,000 donation to the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter Tuesday.
According to a news release from SSM, $30,000 of that donation will go to purchasing the current Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter building, $10,000 will fund rental grants for clients and $10,000 will go to staff salary and benefits for 2022.
"Our organization exists to provide whole-person care for people struggling with homelessness, and the medical impact of homelessness is often grave. This contribution will help BAHS and SSM Health to jointly address the significant medical needs represented by our clients, and the staffing and programs this gift supports will help improve medical outcomes and healthcare access," Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter Board President Reverend Dave Mowers said in the release.
Mowers pointed to the impact even temporary homelessness can have on health, and SSM Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Maureen Murphy said contaminants like black mold, lead paint and dirty water can all seriously affect a person going through homelessness. Murphy also said finding a job is harder without a stable address.
“We believe this gift can help offer additional housing and support services for our neighbors in need and will increase access to care and provide resources for success and potentially employment at the hospital,” SSM Community Health Interim Manager Nicole Faust said in the release.
Mowers also pointed to enrolling in health insurance programs as a key part of supporting their clients' health. He called enrolling in programs like Badger care "one of the most important health-related steps."
“In addition, staff work to connect clients with other community services to address such issues as food insecurity, addiction concerns, medical concerns, mental health issues, chronic truancy, and legal issues," Mowers said.