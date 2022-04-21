BCycle, Bosch to offer free eBike rides in Madison for Earth Day

MADISON (WKOW) — National bike-share service BCycle and Bosch are offering free eBike rides in Madison this weekend in honor of Earth Day.
According to a news release from Bosch, riders can select the "Bosch Earth Day Pass" in the BCycle app, which will grant unlimited 60-minute rides from April 22 to April 24. Vice president of Bosch eBike systems Americas Claudia Wasko pointed to eBikes as a good way to cut back on emissions this Earth Day.
"We're thrilled to partner with BCycle to offer free rides in celebration of Earth Day, exposing riders to a sustainable mode of transportation that is fun, safe, and efficient. We're excited to invite existing riders out for a day of fun and introduce new riders to the endless benefits and joys of riding an eBike," Wasko said in the release.
BCycle executive director Morgan Ramaker and Wasko said the aim is to help people find alternate ways of getting around, with Wasko pointing out that transportation leads to one fifth of all CO2 emissions in the world.
"With help from Bosch powering our electric bikes, BCycle ebikes are changing how communities move," Ramaker said. "Our ultimate goal is to change the world by getting more people on bikes. And thanks to our friends at Bosch, we can introduce more people across the country to bike share as an alternative transportation option with free rides this Earth Day."