Beaver Dam firefighters rescue pooch trapped on ice

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — With fluctuating temperatures leading to dangerous conditions on lakes across Wisconsin, Beaver Dam firefighters went to extra lengths to rescue a trapped pup Friday.
Firefighters responded to semi-frozen Beaver Dam Lake Friday morning to find a husky pup trapped out on the ice. Using a rescue raft while wrapped up in protective clothes, firefighters reached the stranded dog and brought him back to dry land.
"Firefighters used their knowledge and skills of ice rescue training to rescue a dog that was stuck out on Beaver Dam Lake this morning," the Beaver Dam Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
The rescue team gave the puppy an exam in an ambulance after getting him back to dry land.