Beaver Dam man arrested for armed disorderly conduct following car chase

COLUMBUS (WKOW) — Columbus police arrested a Beaver Dam man Tuesday after a high-speed car chase.
According to an incident report from Columbus Police Department Chief Dennis Weiner, officers first responded to a business at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an armed man acting strangely.
The man, identified as 36-year-old Andy Gerow, of Beaver Dam, fled in his car and police followed in pursuit along with Columbia County Sheriff's deputies. Weiner said Gerow broke 100 miles per hour during the chase down State Highway 60, not stopping until law enforcement deployed road spikes and popped three of his tires. During the pursuit officers observed a long gun thrown out of the car.
Gerow was taken into custody without further incident. He may face charges for disorderly conduct while armed, eluding an officer and possessing THC. Police recovered and AR-15 with a chambered round and two loaded magazines following his arrest.