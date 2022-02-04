Belleville family members survive semi-truck's crash into home

BELLEVILLE (WKOW) — A family of four survives the crash of a semi-truck Friday into their home, with the kitchen demolished but with no apparent serious injuries.
Belleville Fire Department Spokesperson Jake Myrland says the crash took place around 6:20 a.m. between Main St. and Harrison St.
Myrland said the family was home when the crash happened. Two people were taken to the hospital.
Daniel Covarrubias says he was in the living room preparing to leave for work when he heard a thud and was suddenly face-to-face with the big rig.
"It came right in my face - wood and dust coming right in my face," Covarrubias tells 27 News. "If it would have gone to the right, then that could have hit my sister and then my parents," he says.
As a result of the crash, fuel from the semi and items in a utility trailer were leaking in the house in the 400-block of North Harrison Street, so natural gas was shut off.
The owner of DNBT Trucking in Gratiot says the 67-year old driver's trailer was empty, as he headed to Cambridge to pick up a grain load. In July 2020, the driver was cited for speeding in a company semi-truck in Lafayette County.
Authorities continue to investigate what caused the driver to cross Main Street's center median and careen off the street into the house. Fire Chief Brian Hollis says the driver was able to get out of the truck's wreckage under his own power but was taken to UW Hospital. A hospital spokesperson declines any comment.
Hollis says he was able to remove a dog covered with shattered glass from the crashed semi-truck's cab. A dog in the family's home also survived the truck's crash into the home.
Authorities say the home's structural integrity remains intact. Covarrubias says there's relief the incident resulted in only property damage.
"So thankful it just went and got the kitchen," he says.
