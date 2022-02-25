Beloit man arrested after DOJ investigation finds more than five pounds of suspected drugs, $300,000

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Department of Criminal Investigation agents and local police arrested a Beloit man Thursday after finding multiple pounds of drugs, weapons and $300,000 in cash while executing a search warrant.
According to a news release from the Department of Justice, DCI agents carried out search warrants at 1849 Fayette Avenue and 1950 Fairview Drive in Beloit. While doing so, agents found a kilogram of suspected cocaine, three pounds of suspected marijuana, multiple handguns, magazines, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $300,000 in cash.
Officers arrested Marctonio Barnes, 39, of Beloit in connection to the warrants. Barnes had been on federal pre-trial release for an Illinois narcotics case. Another man, Marcus Payton of Beloit, fled the scene while one of the search warrants was carried out.
Barnes and Payton will both be referred to the US Attorney's office. Barnes is currently in custody n the Rock County Jail.