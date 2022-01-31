Beloit man released due to insufficient evidence in homicide investigation

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County District Attorney's Office elected to release a Beloit man accused of committing first degree intentional homicide Monday after determining the evidence to hold him was insufficient.
According to a news release from the DA's office, the Beloit Police Department referred Anthony Richmond for charges pertaining to the January 26 homicide of a 31-year-old mother of three in Beloit Monday.
Rock County DA David O'Leary said the reports of the incident are conflicting and further investigation is necessary before filing charges.
"At this time, there is insufficient evidence to warrant filing criminal charges that would require the State to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt," O'Leary said in the release. "The District Attorney is working closely with detectives from the Beloit Police Department on the case."
Richmond has been released on a personal recognizance bond with conditions that he not leave the state, not keep any weapons on his person and not contact the victim's family. The DA will determine what charges, if any, to file in the case once the investigation is complete.