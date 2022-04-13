Beloit Memorial High School jazz orchestra holding fundraiser concert for national competition

BELOIT (WKOW) — After winning one of just 15 spots in a national jazz competition hosted at the Lincoln Center in New York, the Beloit Memorial High School jazz orchestra will hold a concert to drum up the funds.
To help pay the bill, the jazz orchestra will hold a "Road to the Big Apple Concert Fundraiser" April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Eclipse Center. Tickets are available for $10 through April 23, and will be available at the door the day of the concert for $15. The concert program will feature the orchestra's competition selection, as well as selections from jazz greats like Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.
“The students have been working extremely hard on the music - many hours of group rehearsals, sectionals, and individual practice have been logged. It’s all part of the journey with the ultimate reward of playing jazz at the Lincoln Center stage in front of Wynton Marsalis and a few thousand people,” said Chris Behrens, Beloit Memorial director of bands.
Behrens said this is Beloit Memorial's 10th trip to New York for Essentially Ellington, and they'll be heading out with 20 students and 220 pounds of gear. Jazz orchestra member Naoki Nikora said she was thankful for the community's support.
"Now we are going, and my excitement is immeasurable for this amazing opportunity! This opportunity is only possible thanks to the truly heartwarming support from our wonderful community. I hope everyone comes out to support us at our fundraiser," Nikora said.