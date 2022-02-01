Beloit School District implementing new protocols at athletic events

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit School District is implementing new security restrictions for sporting events, effective immediately.
The announcement comes days after a fatal shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game.
According to a letter sent to parents from Beloit School District spokesperson Monica Krysztopa, each student-athlete from both Beloit and visiting teams will be allotted three tickets per event. Athletes must provide the names of attendees in advance and only those on the admittance roster will be able to attend the event. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Beloit Memorial students may attend games, but must sign up by 4:00 p.m. the day of the event. Additionally, athletes on freshman and JV teams will be required to leave at the end of away games. Freshmen and JV teams visiting Beloit Memorial High School will follow the same policy.
On top of policies for student-athletes and visitors, Beloit Police Department will have an increased presence and security with conduct periodic parking lot checks.
"We want to keep the focus on our student-athletes and their sporting events and competitions with local and regional teams. These protocols will allow us to do so," Krysztopa said in the letter.