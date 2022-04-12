Beloit Sky Carp ring in new era

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Sky Carp made their home debut on Tuesday night to mark a new era for the organization. The Miami Marlins Single-A (High) affiliate rebranded over the offseason and will spend their first full season in the brand new downtown ballpark, ABC Supply Stadium.
There are many changes for the team this season, including new threads. The team's new president Zach Brockman joins the staff and comes in with 16 years of previous Minor League Baseball experience. He spent a lot of time out west but always wanted to return to his Midwest roots.
"Coming back to the Midwest has been a goal of mine for a while and being able to do it close to home, 90 minutes from home, [with the] best ownership group, we're going to go above and beyond and create those memorable kind of experiences for folks," Brockman said.
Additionally, Brockman wants to cater to everyone in the Beloit area, not just baseball fans.
"I want people to know that it's not just about baseball. I mean we're gonna have things going all year long. I really want to make this community living room."
The stadium turned their field into an ice rink over the winter and plans to host events such as movie nights, trivia parties and much more.
To prove how dedicated he is to providing the best experience, Brockman gave out his personal cell phone number in a video message that played on the jumbotron.
The Sky Carp opened their home series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, falling 6-3.