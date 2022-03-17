Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County receives major donation from prominent philanthropist

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County will receive a seven-figure investment as a part of $281 million donation to Boys and Girls Clubs across the country from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Scott, who most recently made headlines for her high-profile divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated roughly $9.4 billion since 2020, according to Forbes. BGCDC president and CEO Michael Johnson said the funds will help raise money for the planned McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, which will train Dane County kids in skills for trade jobs like plumbing and HVAC.
“We are extremely thankful to be selected by MacKenzie Scott and her gift will be sent to the Madison Community Foundation towards our endowment to support an earmarked challenge grant to help with the sustainability of this transformational workforce project in the years and decades to come," Johnson said in a news release.
The gift will be used as a challenge grant, a component of BGCDC reaching its $35 million funding goal for the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center. As of March 17, they have raised $20.1 million.
“We know now, more than ever, that with the right support system, positive mentorship and opportunities, kids can thrive. Thanks to this generous gift, Boys & Girls Clubs can continue to reach even more youth, as we support millions of kids and teens on their journeys to great futures,” Boys and Girls Clubs of America president and CEO Jim Clark said in the release.