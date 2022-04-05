Brad Davison receives accolade for work on and off the court

MADISON (WKOW) -- Outgoing super-senior guard Brad Davison was named to the Senior CLASS First-Team All-America Team Tuesday.
According to a news release from UW Athletics spokesperson Brandon Harrison, the Senior Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School recognizes senior student-athletes for their work in the community, classroom and competition, as well as their character.
As well as spending five years as a starter for a Badgers team that qualified for three out of a possible four NCAA Tournaments during his career, Davison performed more than 60 hours of community service for the Badgers Give Back community outreach program. He was a member of the team leadership council for more than three years, and he also worked with Athletes and Action, working to help students and athletes explore their spirituality.
Davison was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, graduating in spring 2021 with a business degree in management and human resources. He's set to get his master's degree in educational leadership and policy analysis this spring.
Davison is the first Badger basketball player to reach the Senior CLASS first team since 2007, when Alando Tucker won the Senior CLASS Award. In the intervening 15 years, Jon Leuer (2010-11), Frank Kaminsky (2014-15), Nigel Hayes (2016-17), Bronson Koenig (2016-17) and D'Mitrik Trice (2020-21) were all nominated.
Richmond's Jacob Gilyard, Colorado's Evan Battey, Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic and Loyola-Chicago's Lucas Williamson joined Davison on the first team. Gilyard took home the top prize.