Braelon Allen brings home his Badger teammates for charity softball game

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Rising UW sophomore running back Braelon Allen hosted a charity softball game, in his hometown of Fond Du Lac. The event benefitted the Wisconsin Sports Hall of Fame Foundation.
The charity game also served as a chance for the Badgers to take their minds off of football and bond as a team.
"That was the main focus of it [was] to get as much of the team out here and have a day to ourselves without coaches and a day we can just relax and, have some fun," Allen said.
The Badgers also participated in Chimere Dike's football camp earlier this month in his Waukesha hometown. The rising junior pass catcher recognizes the bigger meaning from these events.
"Days like today are really special," Dike said. "Any time you can get away from the serious work setting that we're usually in when we're by each other and kind of just get to know each guy, that is really important for your team."
Quarterback Graham Mertz praised Allen's insistence on including as many of the guys as he possibly could.
"[Braelon does a] great job incorporating everybody," Mertz said. "Just whenever we get the shot to get everybody together, we're going to do it. I love these guys with all my heart."
The Badgers' offense won the softball game, 12-7, over the defense. The game was played at Herr-Baker Field in Fond Du Lac, WI.