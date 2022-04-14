Brewers advise fans to avoid tents during tailgating due to high winds

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — With high winds gusting throughout southern Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Brewers asked fans to keep their tents and canopies down when tailgating for Thursday's home opener.
In a Facebook post, the team asked fans to be mindful of the high winds due to safety concerns. The team also said fans should be aware of the wind lifting small grills and tables.
The Brewers kick off their home schedule Thursday against the Cardinals after going 3-3 on their season-opening road trip. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff will look to shake off a rough start to the season against the Cubs (3.2 IP, 7 ER).
The Milwaukee offense will look to beat up on longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright in his 17th MLB season. In 49 career appearances against Milwaukee, Wainwright has a 20-12 record, 249 strikeouts, one save and a 2.60 ERA.