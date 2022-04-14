 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Brewers advise fans to avoid tents during tailgating due to high winds

  • Updated
Milwaukee Brewers Home Opener

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — With high winds gusting throughout southern Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Brewers asked fans to keep their tents and canopies down when tailgating for Thursday's home opener.

In a Facebook post, the team asked fans to be mindful of the high winds due to safety concerns. The team also said fans should be aware of the wind lifting small grills and tables.

The Brewers kick off their home schedule Thursday against the Cardinals after going 3-3 on their season-opening road trip. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff will look to shake off a rough start to the season against the Cubs (3.2 IP, 7 ER).

The Milwaukee offense will look to beat up on longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright in his 17th MLB season. In 49 career appearances against Milwaukee, Wainwright has a 20-12 record, 249 strikeouts, one save and a 2.60 ERA.

Tags

Recommended for you