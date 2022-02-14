Brewers' Arctic Tailgate returns for first time since 2019

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After two years off due to COVID-19 concerns, the Milwaukee Brewers' Arctic Tailgate will return February 26.
According to a news release from team spokesperson Leslie Stachowiak, the tailgate marks the first official Brewers tailgate of 2022, as well as the first chance for fans to buy single-game tickets this season.
The American Family Field Brewers 2 parking lot will actually open at noon on February 25 for any fans willing to brave the cold, with the party proper starting at 6 p.m. inside the Restaurant to be Named Later. That party includes a Brewers Quizmaster Trivia game at 8 p.m. with autographed merchandise available for the winners.
The first 200 fans to stay overnight for the tailgate will receive an exclusive Arctic Tailgate t-shirt. Stachowiak said the team will not allow fans to stay at the stadium if the temperature is projected to be below 10 degrees.
"It’s no secret that Wisconsinites love to tailgate and grill out – even in the winter. Grab a coat, mittens and hat, and be amongst the first in line to secure single-game tickets for the Brewers 2022 season," Stachowiak said in the release.
Tickets go on sale the following morning at 9 a.m.