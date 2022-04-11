Brewers honoring Burnes, Hader at April 15 home game

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers will recognize 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and 2021 NL Reliever of the Year Josh Hader at their second home game Friday.
According to a news release from Brewers spokesperson Andrew Gruman, pitching coach Chris Hook will deliver Burnes the Cy Young Award. Manager Craig Counsell will give Hader his award. Both awards are being recognized following the pregame national anthem at 7 p.m. Past Brewers award winners will send recorded messages that will play during the ceremony.
Burnes is the third Brewer to ever take home a Cy Young award, the first since Pete Vukovich in 1982. Brewers legend Rollie Fingers also brought home pitching's top prize in 1981. Burnes recorded the best ERA among all starting pitchers in 2021 with a 2.43 mark, allowing just 0.94 walks and hits per inning and 0.4 home runs per nine innings.
Burnes' lethal cut fastball has quickly become one of the best pitches in baseball, guiding him to a Cy Young just two seasons after finishing the year with an ERA of 8.82. He's one of the only pitchers on the Brewers' staff without a four-seam fastball, in sharp contrast to fellow awardee Hader.
Since coming up to the big leagues full-time in 2018, Josh Hader has ridden his devastating four-seamer to three NL Reliever of the Year awards, losing out on a fourth to teammate Devin Williams and his one-in-a-million changeup in 2020.
After taking the league by storm with his fastball on Milwaukee's 2018 division champion squad, Hader has worked to improve his slider to be just as unhittable, and now he can incorporate in a changeup as well. In 2021, Hader notched 102 strikeouts in just 58.2 innings, recording a mind-boggling 1.23 ERA while surrendering all of eight earned runs.
He is the first pitcher to ever win Reliever of the Year three times.