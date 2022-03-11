Brewers offer special Opening Day ticket price

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) —After the players and owners reached a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers gave fans a special offer to celebrate the return of baseball.
According to a news release from Brewers spokesperson Leslie Stachowiak, the Brewers' home opener is now set for April 14, or "414 Day." To celebrate, the Brewers are offering 5,000 terrace-level tickets for the price of $4.14.
“414 Day is quintessential Milwaukee. This $4.14 ticket offer is our way of welcoming fans back to American Family Field, showing our gratitude and celebrating the unofficial first day of summer in Wisconsin – the Brewers Home Opener,” Brewers president of baseball operations Rick Schlesinger said in the release.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, and are available here, by phone at 800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field box office. Other tickets for the home opener will also go on sale at noon Friday, and fans who hold tickets for the original March 31 home opener will have their seats transferred to April 14.
The first pitch will be scheduled for 4:14 p.m., and the team offers a Community Night ticket package which includes a Milwaukee flag with purchase. Fans will also have access to Milwaukee food trucks and local musicians at their tailgates.