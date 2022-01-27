Brewers to feature new cocktail bar, storefronts at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced a slate of new features at American Family Field for this upcoming season Thursday, including a brand-new bar to feature local liquor and retail locations in the stadium.
According to a news release from Brewers spokesperson Leslie Stachowiak, the Cream City Cocktail Bar will offer a wide range of cocktails and a 65-foot porcelain bar designed by local firm Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors.
“The Cream City Cocktail Bar will be a popular new gathering spot for fans who will appreciate the cream city brick design, synonymous with Wisconsin, and the local spirits being served," Brewers business operations president Rick Schlesinger said in the release.
The bar will be located on the Loge Level in the right-field corner of American Family Field. After picking up their drinks, fans can head to two brand-new retail pop-up locations on the Loge Level for easier access to Brewers merchandise. There will also be 10 new Marketplace locations throughout the concourse, offering packaged beverages and snacks.
The Brewers also renovated the Associated Bank Check Deck, the Northwestern Mutual Legends Club and the Party Suites, as well as moving the Aurora Children's Health Kids Zone to a larger space behind section 406.
Stachowiak said more updates to the field will be announced at a later date.