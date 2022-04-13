Brewers unveil new menu items to ring in home opener

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — As the Brewers welcome the St. Louis Cardinals for their 2022 home opener, American Family Field is set to unveil new dining options for this season.
The name of the game at American Family Field this season? Bacon. Brewers fans can find bacon-wrapped hot dogs, bacon on a stick and even bacon on a cup this season.
The Crew is collaborating with local restaurants to bring all-new options at concessions stands this year, and Loren Rue, executive chef at sports hospitality company Delaware North Sportservice, said the new offerings are a change of pace in stadium food.
"Everything is born and raised in Wisconsin, and that's not the norm," Rue told 27 News affiliate WISN. "I don't see many places using a taco beef from the state that they're from, so we're trying to represent in every facet possible."
More than 12 new options will be available at American Family Field concessions stands, ranging from hot dogs topped with cheese curds to nachos in a commemorative batting helmet. Rue told WISN he and James Beard nominee Chef Joe Muench, have been working to develop these new dishes all offseason.
"I think the players are the only ones that actually have an offseason," Rue said. "We're here all the time, all winter long. It was just a lot of collaboration between Chef Joe and I."
Muench, Rue and Muench's partner Dan Sidner worked with Milwaukee restaurants Blue Egg, Story Hill BKC and Maxie's to develop brand-new menu items. Muench and Sidner's company, Black Shoe Hospitality, launched a new partnership with the Brewers this offseason.
According to a news release published on MLB.com, Rue and Muench both grew up as Brewers fans. Serving food to Brewers fans is a "dream" on Muench's.
“At Black Shoe we have spent the last 15 years working to elevate the dining scene in Milwaukee. To be part of elevating the food and fan experience at American Family Field is a huge thrill,” Muench said in the release.
Delaware North general manager at American Family Field Keven Jezewski said the goal with the new menu additions was to maintain a local identity in ballpark food.
New additions include hot dogs topped with brat strips, apple-onion sauerkraut and cheese sauce, Wisconsin-raised beef patties and a "Badger State Dog" topped with tater tots, bacon, cranberry-jalapeno ketchup and sharp cheddar cheese.
"We work closely with the Brewers to ensure the ballpark’s dining options reflect the unique spirit of Milwaukee and truly give fans a sense of hometown pride," Jezewski said in the release.