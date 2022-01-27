Broncos hire Packers OC Nathanial Hackett as head coach

DENVER (WKOW) -- After working to design the Packers' excellent offense for the last three seasons, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is climbing the ladder.
The Denver Broncos made it official that Hackett will be their new head coach, shortly after firing head coach Vic Fangio following three seasons outside the postseason.
NFL Network was the first to report the hire this morning.
Hackett was a hot commodity early in the coaching carousel, taking an interview with the Minnesota Vikings as well as Denver. He was a major factor in Green Bay's resurgence after a rough end to the Mike McCarthy era, overseeing an offense that shepherded Aaron Rodgers to at least one MVP award, and likely two when this season's awards are announced.
As a coordinator, Hackett was popular with his players, as many of them took to Twitter to wish him well as he takes his next step. Wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling called him "one of the best human beings and smartest coaches around," while tight end Dominique Dafney echoed that sentiment saying Hackett is "a great coach and an even better person."
With Hackett gone, the search for a new offensive coordinator begins for Green Bay. Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich is a hot pick for open offensive coordinator jobs after his exceptional work scheming up protection for a line riddled with injuries.