'Brothers work well together': Sauk Prairie hockey's sibling duos pair well together

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- Just before the end of the regular season, Sauk Prairie hockey co-op senior Nick Mast reached an incredible milestone.
Congrats to Nick Mast who became the all-time goal scorer and top the charts in most goals in a single season in Eagle Hockey history last night in Monroe! #GoEagles— Sauk Prairie Activities (@Sauk_Prairie_AD) February 8, 2022
However, he knows getting to the top of that list isn't achieved on your own. This season, his younger brother, Luke, is neck-and-neck with Nick for total points.
"I'm the assister and he's the goal scorer, so he just buries everything that I give him," said Luke, a junior forward for the Eagles.
Then, senior twin brothers Erik and Hakon Peterson are right behind the Mast brothers on the team's stat sheet, making them the team's top four point getters.
Sauk Prairie's fantastic four says their special connection is due to their brotherhood bonds.
"You've been with each other for so long," said Erik Peterson, a senior forward. "You kind of just know what to expect from each other."
Even though he's on defense, Hakon Peterson also gets in on the action, either creating assists or scoring goals.
"Over the summer, we're always working with each other doing the same thing, so that translates to what we do in games," said Hakon.
The Petersons also have a younger brother on the team, Thor, who's grateful he gets to share the ice with his older siblings.
"You could obviously see that based on the points, brothers work well together," said the younger Mast.
Both the Masts and Petersons know their on-ice chemistry isn't just with their siblings. It also carries over to the entire team.
"You might just be like 'Oh you messed up' and you'll like joke around with them but then again, at the end of the day, [we'll say] 'You know what? It's all good. You made a mistake. Get back out there and just do better the next shift," said Erik Peterson.
"It definitely keeps it competitive, keeps it fun at practice and during the games," said Nick Mast. "At the end of the day, we're just all trying to help our team win and that chemistry has definitely helped us."
The five-seed Sauk Prairie Eagles begin their WIAA State Hockey journey on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and host 12-seed DeForest at the Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Division 1.