...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marquette, Columbia, Dane and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Bucks' Antetokounmpo exits game with lower back bruise

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside after a drive to the basket on Sunday and was ruled out of his team's Eastern Conference playoff series opener against the Miami Heat with a bruised lower back.

Antetokounmpo got up slowly but remained in the game to take his free throws after getting fouled by Miami's Kevin Love with 4:13 left in the first quarter. The two-time MVP stayed in the game until picking up his second foul about 2 1/2 minutes later.

After getting removed from the game, Antetokounmpo went to the locker room. He returned with 9:56 left in the second quarter but exited again with 8:33 left in the half.

Antetokounmpo had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes for the top-seeded Bucks.

