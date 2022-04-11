Bucks playoff opener set for Sunday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The NBA has released its schedule for the first weekend of playoff competition.
According to a tweet from NBA Communications, the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will kick off their title defense against division rival Chicago Bulls at the Fiserv Forum Sunday. Tip-off time and TV network are both TBA.
Mark that calendar 🗓️— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 11, 2022
Game 1 dates for the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel ⬇️
More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/qyqgbI2Bcl
Single-game tickets are already on sale, and you can buy them here. The Bucks are well-positioned to avenge a series loss to the Bulls in the 2015 playoffs, having lost to the bulls just once since current head coach Mike Budenholzer took the reins in 2018.
According to Fox Sports, via gambling platform FOX Bet, the Bucks have the second-best odds to win the NBA title this year. They trail only their opponent in last year's finals, the Phoenix Suns, who own the best record in the NBA this year.