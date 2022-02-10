Bucks send Donte DiVincenzo to Kings, acquire Clippers' Serge Ibaka in deadline deal

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In a push to improve the team at the trade deadline, the Bucks dealt away former first-round pick Donte DiVincenzo Thursday.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, DiVincenzo will head to the Sacramento Kings as part of a four-team deal. In exchange, the Bucks will receive Clippers center Serge Ibaka.
Additionally, the Kings will send former second overall pick Marvin Bagley to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles and at least one second-round pick. The Bucks also traded bench forwards Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood to the Clippers in exchange for Ibaka, and Milwaukee is set to receive two second-round picks from Detroit and cash considerations.
The 32-year-old Ibaka has been in the NBA since 2009, and he was a key member of the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors team that knocked off the Bucks en route to winning the NBA Championship. He's spent the last two seasons as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
Ibaka comes at a crucial time for Milwaukee as the Bucks fight for playoff positioning in a loaded Eastern Conference. With starting center Brook Lopez still sidelined due to early-season back surgery, Ibaka will be a crucial backup frontcourt player to keep the Bucks' defense sound.