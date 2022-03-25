Car fire on westbound Beltline temporarily shuts down two right lanes, causes back up

MADISON (WKOW) — A car fire on the westbound Beltline at Seminole Highway temporarily shut down the two right lanes Friday, causing backups for several miles.
According to Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster, firefighters first reached the scene at 12:35 Friday afternoon. She said there was nobody in the vehicle by the time crews arrived, and no injuries have been reported.
Traffic speeds Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows traffic is slow as far back as Rimrock Road, several miles east of the crash. A WisDOT traffic alert said the lanes could stay closed for two hours, but it was cleared by 1:18 p.m.