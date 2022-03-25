Car fire on westbound Beltline temporarily shuts down two right lanes, causes back up

Weather Alert

...Periods of Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers This Afternoon And Evening... Look for scattered rain and snow showers to continue this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, becoming mainly snow showers later this afternoon into this evening. Periods of moderate to perhaps heavy snow showers are possible across the area. Expect sudden reductions in visibility to 1 mile or less, along with wind gusts up to 45 MPH. There may be light, slushy snow accumulations on roads, as temperatures drop during this period. These conditions may affect the late afternoon and evening commute. Those traveling this afternoon and evening should remain weather aware, and be prepared to slow down.