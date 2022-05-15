Celtics' three-point frenzy knocks Bucks out of NBA Playoffs

BOSTON (WKOW) -- In Sunday's winner-take-all, the Boston Celtics took down the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks, 109-81,ending their season.
The Bucks closed out the first quarter with a slim six-point lead but couldn't hang on. Boston's Grant Williams shot the lights out from beyond the arc (7-of-18) and finished with a game-high 27 points. Jayson Tatum scored 23.
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his second consecutive 20-20 game as he collected 25 points and 20 rebounds along with nine assists. Jrue Holiday tacked on 21 points and eight assists. However, the Bucks did not have their best day from three-point range going just 4-of-33 in the contest.
The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.