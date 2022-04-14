Charge downgraded in Stoughton New Year's Eve shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — A Stoughton man now faces a negligent homicide charge after Dane County prosecutors reduced his case down from reckless homicide in a New Year's Eve shooting.
According to online court records, Isaiah Ruffins, 19, of Stoughton, pleaded not guilty to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon Thursday.
Ruffins is accused of accidentally shooting his friend Fredrick Davis on New Year's Eve when the gun discharged while Ruffins was moving it. Davis was the godfather of Ruffins' newborn daughter.
Ruffins waived his right to a preliminary hearing during his appearance Thursday, which the court accepted and ordered the case bound over for trial.
Ruffins told detectives at the scene that his finger had not been fully on the trigger when it went off and he didn't remember pulling it. He also said the firearm had been built from parts he ordered online, commonly known as a "ghost gun." He also told detectives the gun had misfired before.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why his office downgraded the charge.