City of Beloit declares snow emergency in advance of Thursday night system

  • Updated
BELOIT (WKOW) -- With winter weather on the horizon, the City of Beloit declared a snow emergency beginning Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from city spokesperson Sarah Lock, the emergency declaration will run from 3 p.m. February 24 to 3 p.m. February 25. Vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets during a snow emergency, and they will be towed at the owner's expense.

“Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel – please help them out by moving your vehicle during the snow emergency," Beloit public works director Laura Pigatti Williamson said in the release.

A map of designated public emergency parking is available here.

