City of Janesville declares winter weather emergency for January 23

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The City of Janesville announced a winter weather emergency beginning at 4:00 a.m. Sunday in anticipation of an upcoming winter storm.
According to a news release from the City of Janesville, all vehicles will need to steer clear of parking on city streets from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. A list of available lots for public parking is available here.
This emergency could be rescinded if the total snowfall ends up lower than the projected 2-4 inches. The city will not plow residential streets if that's the case, since it's likely that a second round of plowing will be necessary following more snowfall Monday.