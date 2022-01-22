 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Sauk, Dane and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

City of Janesville declares winter weather emergency for January 23

  • Updated
snow emergency

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The City of Janesville announced a winter weather emergency beginning at 4:00 a.m. Sunday in anticipation of an upcoming winter storm.

According to a news release from the City of Janesville, all vehicles will need to steer clear of parking on city streets from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. A list of available lots for public parking is available here.

This emergency could be rescinded if the total snowfall ends up lower than the projected 2-4 inches. The city will not plow residential streets if that's the case, since it's likely that a second round of plowing will be necessary following more snowfall Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you