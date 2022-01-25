City of Madison looking for more crossing guards

MADISON (WKOW) — With snow on the roads and kids walking to school, the City of Madison put out a call for more crossing guards Tuesday.
According to a news release from the City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division, Madison is looking to fill "multiple current vacancies" for crossing guards. The city expects 10-15 hours of work per week helping get kids safely across busy intersections and provide a visual reminder for drivers to slow down and follow traffic laws.
“We are in urgent need of some heroes. The time commitment is small, but the positive impact is immense,” Crossing Guard Supervisor Alex Stewart said in the release. “The role of Crossing Guard is so important to student safety and public service.”
You can find an application for the crossing guard position here.